 
menu
Sunday, January 21, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift's stalker gets caught after trying to break into her apartment

Taylor Swift’s NYC stalker had been trying to get into her Tribeca apartment for a while

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Taylor Swift’s NYC stalker had been trying to get into her Tribeca apartment for a while
Taylor Swift’s NYC stalker had been trying to get into her Tribeca apartment for a while

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker has been arrested as he tried to break into the singer’s New York City apartment in Tribeca.

The New York Police Department responded to a call about a “disorderly person” and found the man, who’s name hasn’t been disclosed.

“Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location,” a public information officer said.

An eyewitness told Page Six the man had gone up to Swift’s door. "I first saw him around 1 pm, he went up to Taylor's door," they said.

"I'm not sure if he knocked or rang the doorbell... He didn't resist," they added. "There was no yelling or anything."

Swift has had several such stalkers in the past few years alone. In May 2023, Mitchel Taebel, 36, was arrested for visiting her Nashville home after a number of incidents. In July 2022, Joshua Christian was caught after trying to break into her Tribeca apartment. In 2020 Eric Swarbrick was arrested for sending threatening emails to her label.

These stalkers have frightened the Karma hitmaker into carrying bandages, in case she gets hurt. In a 2021 Elle interview, she said, "My fear of violence has continued into my personal life."

"I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds," she went on.

"You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things," Taylor Swift added. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued 'toxic' warning over 'poisonous path'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued 'toxic' warning over 'poisonous path'
Kristen Stewart heaps praise for Jesse Eisenberg: 'He's my boy!'
Kristen Stewart heaps praise for Jesse Eisenberg: 'He's my boy!'
Prince Harry appeared 'more relaxed and confident' without Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry appeared 'more relaxed and confident' without Meghan Markle?
'Avenger's' actor mocks Christopher Nolan's personality
'Avenger's' actor mocks Christopher Nolan's personality
Kate Middleton set to 'work from bed' as she recovers from surgery
Kate Middleton set to 'work from bed' as she recovers from surgery
Nicole Kidman gets honest about snags in acting
Nicole Kidman gets honest about snags in acting
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian eager to break the ice with Saint's football game?
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian eager to break the ice with Saint's football game?
Kate Middleton finally speaks to her children as she recovers from surgery
Kate Middleton finally speaks to her children as she recovers from surgery
Shannon Sharpe reacts to mouth-watering offer to Snoop Dogg
Shannon Sharpe reacts to mouth-watering offer to Snoop Dogg
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce snub each other on social media
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce snub each other on social media
Zayn Malik updates fans on foot injury from Paris Fashion Week
Zayn Malik updates fans on foot injury from Paris Fashion Week
Royal expert increases concerns about Kate Middleton health: 'situation is so serious' video
Royal expert increases concerns about Kate Middleton health: 'situation is so serious'