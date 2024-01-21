Taylor Swift's stalker gets caught after trying to break into her apartment

Taylor Swift’s NYC stalker had been trying to get into her Tribeca apartment for a while

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker has been arrested as he tried to break into the singer’s New York City apartment in Tribeca.

The New York Police Department responded to a call about a “disorderly person” and found the man, who’s name hasn’t been disclosed.

“Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location,” a public information officer said.

An eyewitness told Page Six the man had gone up to Swift’s door. "I first saw him around 1 pm, he went up to Taylor's door," they said.

"I'm not sure if he knocked or rang the doorbell... He didn't resist," they added. "There was no yelling or anything."

Swift has had several such stalkers in the past few years alone. In May 2023, Mitchel Taebel, 36, was arrested for visiting her Nashville home after a number of incidents. In July 2022, Joshua Christian was caught after trying to break into her Tribeca apartment. In 2020 Eric Swarbrick was arrested for sending threatening emails to her label.

These stalkers have frightened the Karma hitmaker into carrying bandages, in case she gets hurt. In a 2021 Elle interview, she said, "My fear of violence has continued into my personal life."

"I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds," she went on.

"You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things," Taylor Swift added.