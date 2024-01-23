 
menu
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Paris Hilton mom Kathy comes to her defense after being mom-shamed

Kathy Hilton defends daughter Paris Hilton after she was criticized over son’s diaper

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Paris Hilton mom Kathy comes to her defense after being mom-shamed
Paris Hilton mom Kathy comes to her defense after being mom-shamed

Kathy Hilton spoke in defense of her daughter, Paris Hilton, who was bashed after she revealed she learned how to change her son’s diaper one month after he was born.

In the second season of Paris in Love, the media personality revealed she acquired the skill of changing her son, Phoenix's diaper, something she claimed to do for the first time a month after his birth through surrogacy.

Social media trolls shamed the new mom, accusing her of being a distant parent, leading to Paris defending herself, stating that the scene in question was meant to be lighthearted and a joke.

She emphasized her active involvement in motherhood, saying, "As you can see, I changed his diaper the night I brought him home."

Speaking with US Weekly, Kathy said new parents being hesitant to change diaper of their first born is very real.

“[When] I had Paris, my mother came and helped for three weeks,” she said, adding that she’ll “never forget” the first time she had to put Paris in a car seat.

“I felt like I was going to break her. I just happened to be younger,” she shared before saying that she “totally understood” where Paris was coming from during her first few months of motherhood.

King Charles announced news of his surgery to protect Kate Middleton's ‘privacy'
King Charles announced news of his surgery to protect Kate Middleton's ‘privacy'
Oscars 2024: Justine Triet's reaction after becoming only female Best Director nominee
Oscars 2024: Justine Triet's reaction after becoming only female Best Director nominee
Jason Momoa's friends fear for his health amid nomadic lifestyle
Jason Momoa's friends fear for his health amid nomadic lifestyle
Oscar nominations 2024 list: Cillian Murphy and ‘Oppenheimer' score big video
Oscar nominations 2024 list: Cillian Murphy and ‘Oppenheimer' score big
Taylor Swift's stalker charged after repeated multiple harassment complaints
Taylor Swift's stalker charged after repeated multiple harassment complaints
Prince Harry needs Meghan Markle's ‘blessings' to speak to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry needs Meghan Markle's ‘blessings' to speak to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry's PR team left with 'heads in their hands' after ‘embarrassing' move
Prince Harry's PR team left with 'heads in their hands' after ‘embarrassing' move
King Charles never wanted to push Queen Elizabeth out: Royal author video
King Charles never wanted to push Queen Elizabeth out: Royal author
‘Suspicious' Kylie Jenner wants Timothee Chalamet to cut ties with all his exes
‘Suspicious' Kylie Jenner wants Timothee Chalamet to cut ties with all his exes
Jennifer Aniston ‘saddened' by abuse claims surrounding Matthew Perry
Jennifer Aniston ‘saddened' by abuse claims surrounding Matthew Perry
Kim Kardashian reignites backlash over Balenciaga partnership: ‘She likes to be in drama'
Kim Kardashian reignites backlash over Balenciaga partnership: ‘She likes to be in drama'
Princess Aiko planning to join humanitarian agency: report
Princess Aiko planning to join humanitarian agency: report