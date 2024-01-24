Pop icon Madonna shared a lovely birthday message for her daughter Mercy James along with pictures of their cherished moments

Madonna marks daughter Mercy James' 18th birthday with a heartfelt tribute, ‘You really are A wonder’

Madonna, the legendary performer recently took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter, Mercy James’ birthday with a heartfelt note and a video.

The video exhibits Mercy’s pictures with her mother and siblings with a clip of her beautifully finessing an Erik Satie piece on the piano.

The 65-year-old singer and songwriter also penned a lengthy caption for her daughter, beginning with the words, "Beautiful Chfifundo James! You’re 18 yrs old today!! Beautiful Mercy James. You’re already a young woman! Beautiful African Queen!! You Surprised all of us!"

The proud mother continued to describe Mercy as "the quiet one", "gentle" and "Always Humble and Kind" and expressed her admiration by stating, "I am really astounded by the woman you have become."

The post also highlighted her daughter’s artistic talent as it claimed that "magic happens" when she plays the piano and branding her as "A True artist" and "A wonder".

This touching tribute showcased the adorably deep bond between the mother-daughter duo and a glimpse into the Grammy-winning singer’s private life.

"Wishing You the happiest of Birthdays! The happiest of everything— because you deserve it." concluded the Pop Queen.



