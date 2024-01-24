Billie Eilish reacts to Oscar nomination of 'What Was I Made For?'

Billie Eilish's 'Barbie' song 'What Was I Made For?' has been nominated for Best Original Song category

Billie Eilish and her brother-collaborator Finneas O'Connell landed an Oscar nomination for their Barbie song What Was I Made For?



On Tuesday, The Academy announced their nominations for the 96th annual event which included the 22 year-old pop star’s ballad in the category of Best Original Song.

Taking to her Instagram account, Billie posted a carousel of two pictures with the first one being an adorable moment between her and Margot Robbie hugging each other.

The other picture included the sibling duo’s joint statement which read: “We are so incredibly honored to receive a nomination for 'What Was I Made For?'"

It continued: “As lifelong fans of film, music in film and the Academy Awards, this means everything to us. We are so grateful to the Academy, its members, and to be recognized alongside so many songwriters that we respect and admire.”

Billie and Finneas also thanked director Greta Gerwig and her screenwriting partner and husband Noah Baumbach for the opportunity.

“Our deepest gratitude and thanks go out to the incomparable Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for their genius vision and execution, the entire Barbie cast and crew, Lucky Chap Entertainment and the Warner Bros. Pictures team,” they penned.