Prince William is not attached to religion like his father King Charles

Prince William not as 'spiritual' as King Charles: 'No church every Sunday'

Prince William is not inclined towards faith like his father, King Charles III.

The Prince of Wales, who is next in line to the throne, might not celebrate religious festivals, like that of his ancestors.

Royal author Robert Hardman wrote in Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story: "In royal circles, it is no secret that he does not share the King's sense of the spiritual, let alone the late Queen's unshakeable devotion to the Anglican church."

Meanwhile, a senior palace figure claimed: "His father is very spiritual and happy to talk about faith but the Prince is not. He doesn't go to church every Sunday, but then nor do the large majority of the country."

The source continued: "He might go at Christmas and Easter but that's it. He very much respects the institutions but he is not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment."