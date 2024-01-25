Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault

Danny Masterson faces major setback in SA case

Danny Masterson faced a major blow in his sexual assault case.

On Wednesday, Judge Charlaine Olmedo of the Los Angeles Superior Court denied bail to the 47 year-old actor, citing fear of fleeing.

In the court order obtained by Deadline, the judge ruled that Danny will likely "remain in custody for the deceased and perhaps the rest of his life.”

Moreover, the court stated that the defendant’s ongoing divorce from his wife Bijou Phillips is a contributing factor to the court's decision.

“In light of the fact that the defendant has no wife to go home to, the defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful,” Judge Olmedo continued.

Danny Masterson's case

The That 70s Show alum was found guilty on two counts of rape in May 2023 after he was charged in 2020 with “forcibly” raping three women in separate incidents.

Several months after his conviction in September 2023, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the charges.

Following the verdict, Bijou filed for divorce from the actor in the same month, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending their 12 years of marriage.