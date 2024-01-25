 
menu
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Danny Masterson faces major setback in SA case

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Danny Masterson faces major setback in SA case
Danny Masterson faces major setback in SA case

Danny Masterson faced a major blow in his sexual assault case.

On Wednesday, Judge Charlaine Olmedo of the Los Angeles Superior Court denied bail to the 47 year-old actor, citing fear of fleeing.

In the court order obtained by Deadline, the judge ruled that Danny will likely "remain in custody for the deceased and perhaps the rest of his life.”

Moreover, the court stated that the defendant’s ongoing divorce from his wife Bijou Phillips is a contributing factor to the court's decision.

“In light of the fact that the defendant has no wife to go home to, the defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful,” Judge Olmedo continued.

Danny Masterson's case

The That 70s Show alum was found guilty on two counts of rape in May 2023 after he was charged in 2020 with “forcibly” raping three women in separate incidents.

Several months after his conviction in September 2023, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the charges.

Following the verdict, Bijou filed for divorce from the actor in the same month, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending their 12 years of marriage.

Tom Hollander, Tom Holland confusion resulted in wrong cheque
Tom Hollander, Tom Holland confusion resulted in wrong cheque
Jada Pinkett reveals magic trick that reconciled Will Smith 'connection'
Jada Pinkett reveals magic trick that reconciled Will Smith 'connection'
Sofia Vergara turns into a 'monster' for Netflix's 'Griselda' video
Sofia Vergara turns into a 'monster' for Netflix's 'Griselda'
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together?
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together?
Dolly Parton's husband 'liked' NFL Dallas Cowboys outfit
Dolly Parton's husband 'liked' NFL Dallas Cowboys outfit
Internet reacts to Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show'
Internet reacts to Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show'
King Charles lets Queen Camilla 'win over most things' in marriage
King Charles lets Queen Camilla 'win over most things' in marriage
Selena Gomez fulfils one fan's biggest wish
Selena Gomez fulfils one fan's biggest wish
Meghan Markle 'struggling' as she tries to identify 'who she is'
Meghan Markle 'struggling' as she tries to identify 'who she is'
John Cena says warm words for past 'enemy' The Rock
John Cena says warm words for past 'enemy' The Rock
Prince William not as 'spiritual' as King Charles: 'No church every Sunday'
Prince William not as 'spiritual' as King Charles: 'No church every Sunday'
Taylor Swift's hidden influence on Travis Kelce revealed
Taylor Swift's hidden influence on Travis Kelce revealed