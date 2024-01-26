Kanye West to die-hard fans: I will not change

 
Kanye West apparently hates advice from fans on his latest antics

Kanye West still has a strong fanbase. But they demand the Chicago rapper revert to 'old Ye' and shun his new chaotic/controversial avatar. To which he responded: Get lost.

On Donda hitmaker’s Instagram, many fans shared their concerns on the current direction the 46-year-old is heading.

In one such instance, an admirer named Tyga Savage pleaded with the Grammy winner to return to his old artistic style.

“Go back to Jesus, Ye,” the user commented. “I love your music and the old you. It has inspired me, my friends, and many other people out there in this world," he continued. 

"Please don’t change because people want to. Be the old Ye [that] I used to love. Thanks.”

Not in the mood for any pleasantry, Ye brutally slammed the fan for what he described as unsolicited advice.

“***, you can’t tell me what to do on my page. Unfollow if you don’t like it.”

“Go listen to the old Ye. I’m a 46-year-old grown * man. Go make some kids if you wanna have somebody you can tell what to do, Kanye shared.

“** you and every single person trying to tell me who I need to be, what I need to post, what I need to focus on, who I can vote on, what type of music I should make, what kind of clothes I should wear.”

Similarly, the father-of-four interacted with another fan, but this time, the Power rapstar posted the conversation.

“So unfollow if you [are] at your limit.” The fan responded, “Maybe. My hope was to see you continue to evolve as an artist.”

Insisting he will not change, Kanye said, “This is my art. If you don’t like what [I’m] currently putting out, unfollow [me]. Go listen to the older stuff I did when I felt like making that. This is what I feel like doing now.”

“If your wife is your art and it makes you feel good, [then] content. My opinion will continue too, though,” the fan replied.

In the meantime, Kanye is gearing up to release the much-delayed joint album Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign on Feb. 9.

