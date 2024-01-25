Taylor Swift's stalker gets arrested for the third time

Despite several arrests, Taylor Swift's stalker continues to lurk outside her Tribeca apartment

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker has been arrested for the third time since last week.

On Wednesday, the police sources told New York Post that they handcuffed the man, who has been identified as David Crowe, after they received complaints about him going dumpster diving across the street from the singer’s Tribeca residence.

“I just saw him digging through this dumpster, taking out some blankets and then he just went and sat down on the loading dock a few doors down [from Swift’s apartment],” an eyewitness told the outlet.

His return came after a Manhattan judge let him go on supervised release as he was charged with stalking and harassment on Monday after neighbours complained that "there was a person of concern" in the area.

Prior to this, a neighbor called law enforcement to report a “disorderly person” on Franklin Street last Saturday.

“Upon arrival, police were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location,” a public information officer told Page Six following the first arrest.

One of the neighbors told the publication that the suspect was trying to enter the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s place, “My husband asked what he was doing here and he said, ‘I want to see Taylor.’ He even had flowers at one point.”