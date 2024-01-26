Sofia Vergara plays the role of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in new Netflix series

'Griselda' star Sofia Vergara reveals why her acting jobs are 'limited'

While talking about her new Netflix show Griselda, Sofia Vergara revealed why her acting jobs are "limited."

The 51 year-old actress, who took on the challenging role of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, told Los Angeles Times: “I’m always looking for characters because there’s not much that I can do with this stupid accent.”

Joking about her dialect, she added: “I can’t play a scientist or be in ‘Schindler’s List.’ My acting jobs are kind of limited.”

However, Sofia acknowledged that transforming into the notorious drug queenpin was challenging which is why she hired acting coach Nancy Banks, who has previously worked with Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston.

Gushing over her ex-husband’s acting skills, Sofia added: “I had no clue what it meant to have a process. I was married to Joe Manganiello, who is a classically trained actor. I would see how he would prepare. I was kind of always like, ‘What do real actors do? Can I do this?’”

In an old interview with PEOPLE, the Modern Family alum also shared the emotional journey of stepping into Griselda’s shoes.

"I had to really investigate what it meant to be a woman in that era. A mother, a Colombian woman… that turned into this monster. So, it was a really difficult task for me to understand,” she shared.”