Eminem reportedly has a years-long feud with the former rapper, Benzino

Photo: Eminem mocks Benzino in new diss track

Eminem has reportedly taken a brutal jibe at Benzino in his newest track.

On Thursday, the rapper dropped his latest track, Doomsday Pt 2. In this track, the Mockingbird hitmaker sparked the long-time feud with Benzino, as per the findings of NME.

Reportedly, the track features lyrics that humiliate the former publisher of The Source magazine for his appearance and wealth.

“Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn’t laugh/ What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe/ ‘Go at his neck,’ how the f*** is that?/ How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have?” the 51-year-old star raps in the song.

The musician continues to poke fun at Benzino’s physical appearance as well and sings, “Arm so short he can’t even touch his hands/ When they’re up above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks/ Sorry, I don’t mean to upset you, Ben/ When I talk about all the debt you in/ I hear that you been creepin’ on the low/ In them cheap hotels, that they catch you in.”

Later in the song, Eminen also draged Benzino’s daughter, Coi Leray, in his not-so-subtle banter.

“Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day/ But this doesn’t bring me no joy to say/ Guess that Coi Leray feat is in the toilet, ay?” he added.

For those unversed, the feud between Eminem and Benzino peaked in 2003, when Benzino dropped a diss track about Eminem, but later apologized.

Despite this apology, Benzino continued to slam Eminem in his magazine, and so The Real Slim Shady crooner has reportedly fired back at him, reported NME.

