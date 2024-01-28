Hannah Waddingham on romance and fame: 'I'm just a bit picky'

'Game of Thrones' actress Hannah Waddingham previously split from Gianluca Cugnetto

Photo: Hannah Waddingham on romance and fame: 'I'm so busy and just a bit picky'

Hannah Waddingham reportedly lifted lid from her love life.

In the latest episode of the podcast Rule Breakers, the Ted Lasso hitmaker weighed in on her ‘dry’ love life.

During the chat about her relationship status, Waddingham revealed that she was still single.

Quoting the reason for this choice, the 49-year-old star claimed that she is more focused on her career right now, but would love to welcome a good father for her little daughter, Kitty, who is reportedly inspired by Harry Styles.

Spilling the beans on her romantic life, the English actress declared, “My love life is dry. I’m so busy and just a bit picky.”

The acting sensation went on to address, “I’m nearly 50 and I’m like ‘Dude, if you are not going to step up, step off and be gone’."

“I’d rather hang with my girlfriends and gay friends and be respected,” she simply observed.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Game of Thrones alum expressed gratitude for achieving global fame even if she did so after years of struggle.

Speaking to the broadcaster Michelle Vissage, Hannah said, “It really does feel more special. You know, I’ll be 50 and can celebrate that and the fact that I’ve gone into everything with a full heart and given 100 per cent to it.”

Conclusively, the acting sensation also mentioned before concluding, “And I’m glad that it didn’t happen when I was 20, 25, 30, because I know who I am. I don’t apologise for who I am.”