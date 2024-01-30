 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Royal family releases King Charles first photo after surgery

King Charles was discharged from hospital on Monday following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Royal family releases King Charles first photo after surgery

Royal family has shared King Charles first statement with a photo after the monarch left hospital on Monday three days after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The palace shared the photo on its official Instagram handle with caption “Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay.

“His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

In the photo, the King, dressed in a suit and a black overcoat, waved to crowds as he and Queen Camilla emerged from the clinic and climbed into a waiting car.

Earlier on Monday, in statement the palace confirmed: “The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

