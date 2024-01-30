Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were uncomfortable with the seating arrangements at Bob Marley premiere

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unhappy with seats: 'Were thinking guest of honour'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted uncomfortable with their seats at the Bob Marley movie premiere.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who brought their fashion A-game at the event last week, were seemingly snubbed with a seat in the eight row, as opposed to the cast and crew, who sat in the front rows.

PR expert Lynn Carratt discuses the couple's uneasiness while speaking to The Mirror.

She claimed: “Meghan likely thought they would be the guests of honour,” and would have been upset that she and her husband didn’t get a “prime seat”.



On social media, one spectator also noticed Prince was “picking his beard” due to discomfort.



“I also bet she was very uncomfortable sitting in that dress for the whole film," Lynn added.



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

