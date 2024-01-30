Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married for 10 years now and share four children together

Chrissy Teigen recalls being a 'toxic' girlfriend to John Legend

Chrissy Teigen recently recalled her initial dating stage with now-husband John Legend and revealed how she’d get “jealous” easily.

While speaking on SiriusXM show Radio Andy, the 38 year-old model shared that she would pick fights with the singer over minor things.

“Going to his shows when I was younger, like when we had first met, and he would pull up a girl for the slow dance and we would fight about this at the end of the night. Like, I was so jealous and so unhinged,” she shared.

Listening to her stories, host Andy Cohen replied: “With all due [respect], I cannot believe he stayed with you. Like, if you were b******g about this portion at the beginning of your relationship? He must be so in love with you! I'd be like, ‘F*** this! If you're b******g at about this now?!’”

Chrissy met John in 2006 while she was on vixen duty for his Stereo music video, however, the couple went public with their relationship at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in 2008, and got engaged three years later.

They have been married for a decade now and share four children, named Luna (aged 7), Miles (aged 5), Esti (aged 1) and Wren (aged 7 months), together.