Celine Dion's shares major update for ‘I Am: Celine Dion' doc

Amazon’s ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ documentary will be featuring the Iconic Pop Star’s battle with Stiff Person Syndrome to ‘raise awareness’

Celine Dion’s documentary ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ will be focusing on her rare medical condition

The Canadian singer, Celine Dion is ready to share a significant aspect of her life in new documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

In an Instagram post by the music sensation, Dion announced the documentary and captioned, "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.”

The documentary focuses on Dion’s private life with glimpses of never-seen-before moments during her tour and her battle with a rare neurological condition, Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which affects the brain and spinal cord.

The powerhouse vocalist canceled tours in 2022 due to uncontrolled muscle spasms and released a statement on her Instagram profile at the time revealing her diagnosis and that she’s been dealing with it for ‘a long time’.

Now, the upcoming documentary will showcase more details on SPS as she added, “I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition” in her recent announcement.

Celine Dion, 55, is a chart-topping artist famous for her iconic hits including My Heart Will Go On from Titanic, Oscar-tipped Beauty and the Beast, and the Grammy-winning The Power of Love.



The documentary is produced by Sony Music Vision and is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on a date yet to be confirmed.