 
menu
Saturday, February 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Brad Pitt scores win in French winery case against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and ex Angelina Jolie bought the French winery before they tied the knot in 2014

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Brad Pitt and ex Angelina Jolie bought the French winery before they tied the knot in 2014
Brad Pitt and ex Angelina Jolie bought the French winery before they tied the knot in 2014

Brad Pitt has emerged triumphant in the latest round of legal battle with his ex Angelina Jolie over their $500 million French winery Château Miraval.

Pitt and Jolie bought the winery before they tied the knot, with the Troy star holding 60 percent shares and the Salt star 40 percent. He then gifted her 10 percent when they got married, to make it a 50/50 asset.

After they split in 2016, Jolie sold off her shares to Yuri Shefler, owner of Stoli. As part of their divorce case, Pitt has been arguing that he should retain the 60 percent shares as her deal wasn’t valid. The two-time Oscar winner is looking to retain control of the winery.

A tipster dished to Page Six: “He owned 60 [percent] and she owned 40 [percent]. When they got married, it was a conversation where everything was all roses [at the time]. The agreement was for her to get 10 percent from him, a 50/50 agreement that they reached for one euro. It was symbolic of their partnership.”

Pitt has been granted the 10 percent by the Luxembourg court for now. The source says the ruling is “like the equivalent of escrow… it is not a final decision.”

The source explained: “For now, he maintains a 60/40 [split],” which allows him to maintain “control of this until probably another year, or more.” 

Prince Andrew doesn't need King Charles permission to remarry Sarah Ferguson?
Prince Andrew doesn't need King Charles permission to remarry Sarah Ferguson?
Francia Raisa was ‘hesitant' to donate kidney to Selena Gomez: ‘It was scary'
Francia Raisa was ‘hesitant' to donate kidney to Selena Gomez: ‘It was scary'
Prince William will not return to Royal duty as long as Kate Middleton needs him video
Prince William will not return to Royal duty as long as Kate Middleton needs him
King Harald goes on leave days after rejecting calls for abdication
King Harald goes on leave days after rejecting calls for abdication
Why is Royal family worried about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle luxury lifestyle?
Why is Royal family worried about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle luxury lifestyle?
Royal fans receive exciting news related to Prince William, Kate Middleton video
Royal fans receive exciting news related to Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince William likely to break major royal tradition when becomes King
Prince William likely to break major royal tradition when becomes King
Meghan Markle subtle message to Royals during outing with ‘awkward' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle subtle message to Royals during outing with ‘awkward' Prince Harry
Prince Harry forced to make hard choice amid financial woes
Prince Harry forced to make hard choice amid financial woes
Prince Philip warned Queen Elizabeth about Meghan Markle?
Prince Philip warned Queen Elizabeth about Meghan Markle?
King Charles 'secret weapon' continues royal duties as monarch recovers from surgery video
King Charles 'secret weapon' continues royal duties as monarch recovers from surgery
Queen Camilla visits new Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge
Queen Camilla visits new Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge