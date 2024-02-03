Brad Pitt scores win in French winery case against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and ex Angelina Jolie bought the French winery before they tied the knot in 2014

Brad Pitt has emerged triumphant in the latest round of legal battle with his ex Angelina Jolie over their $500 million French winery Château Miraval.

Pitt and Jolie bought the winery before they tied the knot, with the Troy star holding 60 percent shares and the Salt star 40 percent. He then gifted her 10 percent when they got married, to make it a 50/50 asset.

After they split in 2016, Jolie sold off her shares to Yuri Shefler, owner of Stoli. As part of their divorce case, Pitt has been arguing that he should retain the 60 percent shares as her deal wasn’t valid. The two-time Oscar winner is looking to retain control of the winery.

A tipster dished to Page Six: “He owned 60 [percent] and she owned 40 [percent]. When they got married, it was a conversation where everything was all roses [at the time]. The agreement was for her to get 10 percent from him, a 50/50 agreement that they reached for one euro. It was symbolic of their partnership.”

Pitt has been granted the 10 percent by the Luxembourg court for now. The source says the ruling is “like the equivalent of escrow… it is not a final decision.”

The source explained: “For now, he maintains a 60/40 [split],” which allows him to maintain “control of this until probably another year, or more.”