 
menu
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy' drops first look of season 4

'The Umbrella Academy' is soon returning to the small screens for the final season

By
Samuel Moore

Friday, February 02, 2024

Photo: Netflix The Umbrella Academy drops first look of season 4
Photo: Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy' drops first look of season 4

The dysfunctional siblings of The Umbrella Academy are coming back to Netflix as they try to save the world from an apocalypse and find the truth behind their idiosyncratic father's mysterious death.

On Thursday, the fantasy drama’s official X (formerly Twitter) account teased the first look of season 4 with the caption, "Getting the fam back together one last time. here's ur first look at season four see u soon..."

The season 4 of Netflix’s blockbuster sci-fi series is expected to be released in 2024.

With that being said, as per the findings of Digital Spy, Steve Blackman, who is the showrunner, confirmed that season 4 of The Umbrella Academy would put an end to the mayhem caused by the Hargreeves siblings.

Speaking to the publication in August 2022, Steve said, "I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago."

"But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes," he concluded.

'Dune: Part 2' star Austin Butler answers a rare question
'Dune: Part 2' star Austin Butler answers a rare question
How King Charles, Princess Kate show they are ‘adapting to the times'
How King Charles, Princess Kate show they are ‘adapting to the times'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle subtly downgraded on Royal Family website
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle subtly downgraded on Royal Family website
'Supergirl' star reacts to Milly Alcock's casting in the DC Universe
'Supergirl' star reacts to Milly Alcock's casting in the DC Universe
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘alarm bells' on Netflix deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘alarm bells' on Netflix deal
Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt lands a new role amid kids distress
Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt lands a new role amid kids distress
Kevin Costner ‘hopes' ex Christine's new beau Josh Connor has ‘deep pockets'
Kevin Costner ‘hopes' ex Christine's new beau Josh Connor has ‘deep pockets'
Prince Harry chose to do the right thing despite financial struggles video
Prince Harry chose to do the right thing despite financial struggles
Alec Baldwin ‘scared of going broke' amid ‘Rust' shooting charges
Alec Baldwin ‘scared of going broke' amid ‘Rust' shooting charges
'Barbie' star Issa Rae calls out the senior leaders of Hollywood
'Barbie' star Issa Rae calls out the senior leaders of Hollywood
Kourtney Kardashian avoids getting ‘dragged back' into ‘Kardashian drama'
Kourtney Kardashian avoids getting ‘dragged back' into ‘Kardashian drama'
‘Mr. Wilder & Me' set for cinematic journey with a starry cast
‘Mr. Wilder & Me' set for cinematic journey with a starry cast