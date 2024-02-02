'The Umbrella Academy' is soon returning to the small screens for the final season

Photo: Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy' drops first look of season 4

The dysfunctional siblings of The Umbrella Academy are coming back to Netflix as they try to save the world from an apocalypse and find the truth behind their idiosyncratic father's mysterious death.

On Thursday, the fantasy drama’s official X (formerly Twitter) account teased the first look of season 4 with the caption, "Getting the fam back together one last time. here's ur first look at season four see u soon..."

The season 4 of Netflix’s blockbuster sci-fi series is expected to be released in 2024.

With that being said, as per the findings of Digital Spy, Steve Blackman, who is the showrunner, confirmed that season 4 of The Umbrella Academy would put an end to the mayhem caused by the Hargreeves siblings.

Speaking to the publication in August 2022, Steve said, "I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago."

"But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes," he concluded.