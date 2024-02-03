 
Saturday, February 03, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

King Harald goes on leave days after rejecting calls for abdication

King Harald had dismissed rumours of his abdication when he was asked about following in the footsteps of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II

Norway’s King Harald has reportedly cancelled royal engagements for two more days due to ongoing health issue days after the monarch dismissed calls for his abdication.

The Norway’s royal household issued a statement and confirmed that King Harald would not participate in royal events over the weekend, unlike originally planned.

The palace said: "His Majesty The King's sick leave is extended over the weekend.”

The statement further said, according to GB News, "As a result, the King will not be present during the final day of the National Archery Competition indoors in Stjørdal on Sunday."

Earlier, the palace had announced the King was on sick leave until Friday, February 2 due to a respiratory infection.

It further said the Crown Prince Regent was carrying out the King's programme.

Last week, King Harald had dismissed rumours of his abdication when he was asked about the move following the stepping down of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II.

