Prince Harry, Meghan Markle poised for $5 million Hollywood movie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to get lucrative Hollywood movies and shows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to get lucrative Hollywood movies and shows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to be more “strategic” in their Hollywood endeavors.

The couple, who produced two documentaries for Netflix, Harry and Meghan, and Heart of Invictus are facing a “dilemma” as the deal nears its end, per royal experts.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman says the couple need to diversify their content and grab opportunities for Meghan to appear in TV shows.

He explained to Daily Express: "Diversification of content and the need for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be more strategic would be a step in a new dimension if their star power is to remain".

Boardman claimed, "they are unlikely to return to online platforms in the near future".

"Any success would improve the chance of Hollywood seeking the likes of Meghan Markle for TV and film roles, with expectations of $200,000 for a notable TV appearance or $3 million to $5 million for a Hollywood movie".

Such success is likely if the Duchess of Sussex’s "return to TV prove[s] a success and the right connections are made, which is why attending high-profile events like the Oscars is so important to remain in the public eye".

It has been reported recently that Meghan has been offered a “dream role” in the upcoming Suits reboot Suits: Los Angeles.

The mom-of-two originally played Rachel Zane in the blockbuster series from 2011 to 2018.

Read more: Princess Charlotte becomes richest child in the world thanks to Princess Kate

"Any venture carries the potential for scrutiny, and the couple's reputation rests on the quality of their work,” noted Boardman.

He also said that Harry and Meghan’s "Success could solidify their Hollywood influence, but ultimately, their creative choices and the merit of their content will determine their impact."