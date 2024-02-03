Princess Charlotte becomes richest child in the world thanks to Princess Kate

Princess Charlotte has a surprising net worth that surpasses her brother Prince George

Princess Charlotte has become the richest child in the world, with an estimated worth of £3.9 billion, surpassing her brother Prince George.

In the study done by Outdoor Toys, Prince William and Princess Kate’s children took both the first and the second position. Prince George was estimated to have a net worth of £2.8billion.

Experts noted that as Charlotte gets older, "there’s no doubt that the world will be watching what she wears and the ‘Princess Charlotte effect’ will only intensify."

Experts also believe Princess Kate has inspired her daughter’s net worth as "the royal family's fashion choices significantly impact fashion trends". Kate is likely to have that effect as she’s considered "the most powerful royal fashion influencer," and clothing pieces worn by the Princess of Wales see a 38 percent increase in desirability in America.

The Waleses’ third child Prince Louis, 5, ranked ninth, boasting a net worth of £98million.

Following the royal children was Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s one-year-old son, Rza Athelston Mayers on the third spot, with a net worth of whopping £943.5million.

RZA was followed by Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Taking the fifth spot was Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster, who was followed by her cousin North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter.