Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman previously filed to dismiss his divorce from wife Mariangela King

Cher's son Elijah Blue bags major win amid conservatorship case

After the court initially rejected the motion, Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman has now been granted the approval to dismiss his divorce from wife Mariangela King.

According to Page Six, the court paperwork filed earlier this week stated that the request was granted "without prejudice," allowing Elijah to resubmit the motion later.

The 47-year-old singer initially filed the dismissal on January 3 in order to reinstate his marriage of eight years. However, the dismissal was denied weeks later because of a temporary order for support that was in place.

The judge's alternative decision came on Monday, shortly after Cher's attempt to obtain conservatorship over her son was denied.

Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui ruled that Elijah has demonstrated that he had "managed his finances, has an apartment and has remained drug-free" following the submission of several negative tests.

Along with his legal team, Elijah appeared in court alongside his 36 year-old wife who insisted that her husband is not in need of a guardianship.

Mariangela also told the outlet that Cher “historically excluded” her from making decisions regarding Elijah’s care, citing the time when the singer allegedly “kidnapped” her son to get him into rehab and placed him in a “locked cage.”