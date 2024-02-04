 
menu
Sunday, February 04, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Drake branded ‘petty, corny' for snubbing Rihanna's song

Drake has just been put on blast for snubbing one of Rihanna’s song in public

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Drake branded ‘petty, corny for snubbing Rihannas song
Drake branded ‘petty, corny' for snubbing Rihanna's song

Drake has just been blasted publicly for snubbing Rihanna’s song during a set list in public.

The uproar has been brought forth by social media users who almost immediately reacted to the shared video of Drake saying, “Yeah I don’t sing this song anymore.”

This left fans saying, “Rihanna and Drakes 2016 run gotta be studied fr (crying emoji).

Others ended up shooting their shot and said, “oh i can definitely sing for him” and “I’ll sing it for u Drizzy”.

Drake branded ‘petty, corny for snubbing Rihannas song

Some branded him ‘corny and petty’ by saying, “so corny like just sing the song (laughing emoji)”.

Drake branded ‘petty, corny for snubbing Rihannas song

Amid this there was also one commenter who was curious, “lol doesn’t he control his set list?”

Drake branded ‘petty, corny for snubbing Rihannas song

Others connected this to the past and said, “this isn’t new, been saying this since the first leg of the tour and he dissed her on fear of heights lol”.

Drake branded ‘petty, corny for snubbing Rihannas song

These aren’t the only reactions as well because some poked fun at the situation and said, “I’m convinced Drake cried when Rihanna announced her pregnancy”.


Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. romance rumors: ‘Trying to protect her life'
Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. romance rumors: ‘Trying to protect her life'
Garret Morris breaks silence on racism in Hollywood
Garret Morris breaks silence on racism in Hollywood
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino shares scary family video: Watch
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino shares scary family video: Watch
Simon Cowell walks away from Britian's Got Talent over health woes
Simon Cowell walks away from Britian's Got Talent over health woes
Shannen Doherty talks 'very visceral' Luke Perry bond
Shannen Doherty talks 'very visceral' Luke Perry bond
Ziggy Marley gushes over mom Rita: ‘She compliments my dad'
Ziggy Marley gushes over mom Rita: ‘She compliments my dad'
Taylor Swift's dad refuses to confirm Travis Kelce's marriage proposal
Taylor Swift's dad refuses to confirm Travis Kelce's marriage proposal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry worried about future: 'What if money runs out'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry worried about future: 'What if money runs out'
Justin Bieber returns to stage after a year
Justin Bieber returns to stage after a year
Prince Philip saw Meghan Markel as 'glamorous American divorcee', says expert
Prince Philip saw Meghan Markel as 'glamorous American divorcee', says expert
Usher reveals key part before Super Bowl performance
Usher reveals key part before Super Bowl performance
Jacob Elordi under hot water for 'assaulting' a reporter
Jacob Elordi under hot water for 'assaulting' a reporter