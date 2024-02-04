Drake branded ‘petty, corny' for snubbing Rihanna's song

Drake has just been put on blast for snubbing one of Rihanna’s song in public

Drake has just been blasted publicly for snubbing Rihanna’s song during a set list in public.

The uproar has been brought forth by social media users who almost immediately reacted to the shared video of Drake saying, “Yeah I don’t sing this song anymore.”

This left fans saying, “Rihanna and Drakes 2016 run gotta be studied fr (crying emoji).

Others ended up shooting their shot and said, “oh i can definitely sing for him” and “I’ll sing it for u Drizzy”.

Some branded him ‘corny and petty’ by saying, “so corny like just sing the song (laughing emoji)”.

Amid this there was also one commenter who was curious, “lol doesn’t he control his set list?”

Others connected this to the past and said, “this isn’t new, been saying this since the first leg of the tour and he dissed her on fear of heights lol”.

These aren’t the only reactions as well because some poked fun at the situation and said, “I’m convinced Drake cried when Rihanna announced her pregnancy”.



