King Charles is delighted by the appointment of Kat Anderson, who previously worked for Rishi Sunak

King Charles makes history as monarch amid abdication calls

Britain’s King Charles has made history amid calls for his abdication by appointing first ever female equerry to the monarch, it is reported.



Royal expert Roya Nikkhah in her report for the Sunday Times revealed that the King has appointed Captain Kat Anderson, 33 as his first female equerry.

Captain Kat Anderson will be responsible for daily engagements for the monarch, and will accompany him on visits and overseas tours.

The royal expert also took to X, formerly Twitter and shared the report with caption “EXCLUSIVE - The King has appointed the first ever female equerry to the monarch. Capt Kat Anderson of Royal Artillery is his new assistant equerry with Royal Navy helicopter pilot Lt Cdr Will Thornton Charles’ new equerry replacing Lt Col Jonny Thompson.”

The report further claims that King Charles is delighted by the appointment of Kat Anderson, who previously worked for PM Rishi Sunak.

Capt Anderson will be seen with the King when he resumes public duties after his recuperation.



Meanwhile, according to Daily Mail, Kat Anderson is the first female equerry to serve a monarch, but its not the first female equerry to assist a member of the royal family.

Charles had appointed RAF Squadron Leader Jayne Casebury as his equerry in the early 2000s when he was still the Prince of Wales.

The latest development came as King Charles is facing calls for his abdication after Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II stepped down for her son.