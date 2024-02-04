 
menu
Sunday, February 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton secretly resumes royal duties after surgery?

Kate Middleton is going to follow the doctor’s orders but 'engage when she can, so she doesn’t feel behind'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Kate Middleton secretly resumes royal duties after surgery?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is said to have secretly resumed royal duties as she returned home from hospital after abdominal surgery, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told an outlet, per OK magazine “I have heard that the Princess of Wales has been responding to emails, but everything has been structured so that she is not overwhelmed or disturbed by incoming dialogue."

Read More: King Charles shares major update on his health for first time after leaving hospital

The royal commentator further said, "Kate is not a rule breaker. She is going to follow the doctor’s orders but engage when she can, so she doesn’t feel behind.

“I don’t expect to see her in an official capacity until Easter, but I believe she is engaged behind the scenes."

The royal expert’s claims came days after palace confirmed that Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

The publication also quoted an insider as saying spending two weeks in recovery at hospital was "really tough" on Kate, as she was "counting down the days" for when she could return home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor.

'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor reveals her 'most treasured possession'
'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor reveals her 'most treasured possession'
King Charles makes history as monarch amid abdication calls
King Charles makes history as monarch amid abdication calls
David Beckham opts out of family affair at Nicola Peltz's ‘Lola' premiere
David Beckham opts out of family affair at Nicola Peltz's ‘Lola' premiere
King Charles shares major update on his health for first time after leaving hospital video
King Charles shares major update on his health for first time after leaving hospital
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slapped with massive warning over ‘juicy' contract video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slapped with massive warning over ‘juicy' contract
Emily Blunt makes a public apology to Cillian Murphy
Emily Blunt makes a public apology to Cillian Murphy
Kanye West believes he comes off as ‘wonderful' husband to Bianca Censori video
Kanye West believes he comes off as ‘wonderful' husband to Bianca Censori
Sarah Ferguson shares major update amid rumours of remarrying to Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson shares major update amid rumours of remarrying to Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face fresh allegations related to Queen Elizabeth video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face fresh allegations related to Queen Elizabeth
Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough remember late Lisa Marie on her birthday
Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough remember late Lisa Marie on her birthday
Drake branded ‘petty, corny' for snubbing Rihanna's song
Drake branded ‘petty, corny' for snubbing Rihanna's song
Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. romance rumors: ‘Trying to protect her life'
Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. romance rumors: ‘Trying to protect her life'