Kate Middleton secretly resumes royal duties after surgery?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is said to have secretly resumed royal duties as she returned home from hospital after abdominal surgery, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told an outlet, per OK magazine “I have heard that the Princess of Wales has been responding to emails, but everything has been structured so that she is not overwhelmed or disturbed by incoming dialogue."

The royal commentator further said, "Kate is not a rule breaker. She is going to follow the doctor’s orders but engage when she can, so she doesn’t feel behind.

“I don’t expect to see her in an official capacity until Easter, but I believe she is engaged behind the scenes."

The royal expert’s claims came days after palace confirmed that Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

The publication also quoted an insider as saying spending two weeks in recovery at hospital was "really tough" on Kate, as she was "counting down the days" for when she could return home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor.