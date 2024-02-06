Keanu Reeves accepts recalls heartfelt memories of late friend

John Wick acclaimed Keanu Reeves accepts Legacy Award for Lance Reddick and credits him for the movie’s success

Keanu Reeves accepts late friend’s award and recalls heartfelt memories

The late John Wick star, Lance Reddick who died in 2023, left memories and a special place in the hearts of cinephiles.

Now, at the 2024 Saturn Awards, the late actor’s friend and co-star, Keanu Reeves received an exceptional award on his behalf, the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award, and Reeves took the opportunity to recall some poignant memories.

"He had such a passion and a fire for creativity, and for his craft, and for art. I had the chance to work with him on four films over the course of eight years, and over that time, we got to know each other better," Reeves, reflected while chatting with People magazine.

The Matrix actor also reminisced about his enduring bond with Reddick and the pivotal role of his character (Charon) for the movie’s success.

"I wrote him a letter and I said, 'People love John Wick because Charon loves John Wick'” Reeves revealed.

Citing this friendship as his ‘favourite memory’, he expressed, “The characters had such an affection, and offscreen, we had such an affection and just really enjoying working on the John Wick films.”

For those unversed, the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award celebrates and acknowledges the talent and characters portrayed by the honoree.

While Reeves accepted this award on his friend’s behalf, who died in March 2023 due to heart disease, he was also nominated for the Best Actor award for John Wick 4 but lost to Harrison Ford for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.