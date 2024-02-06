 
menu
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Keanu Reeves accepts recalls heartfelt memories of late friend

John Wick acclaimed Keanu Reeves accepts Legacy Award for Lance Reddick and credits him for the movie’s success

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Keanu Reeves accepts late friend’s award and recalls heartfelt memories
Keanu Reeves accepts late friend’s award and recalls heartfelt memories 

The late John Wick star, Lance Reddick who died in 2023, left memories and a special place in the hearts of cinephiles.

Now, at the 2024 Saturn Awards, the late actor’s friend and co-star, Keanu Reeves received an exceptional award on his behalf, the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award, and Reeves took the opportunity to recall some poignant memories.

"He had such a passion and a fire for creativity, and for his craft, and for art. I had the chance to work with him on four films over the course of eight years, and over that time, we got to know each other better," Reeves, reflected while chatting with People magazine.

The Matrix actor also reminisced about his enduring bond with Reddick and the pivotal role of his character (Charon) for the movie’s success.

"I wrote him a letter and I said, 'People love John Wick because Charon loves John Wick'” Reeves revealed.

Citing this friendship as his ‘favourite memory’, he expressed, “The characters had such an affection, and offscreen, we had such an affection and just really enjoying working on the John Wick films.”

For those unversed, the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award celebrates and acknowledges the talent and characters portrayed by the honoree. 

While Reeves accepted this award on his friend’s behalf, who died in March 2023 due to heart disease, he was also nominated for the Best Actor award for John Wick 4 but lost to Harrison Ford for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. 

Miley Cyrus snubs dad Billy Ray AGAIN in post Grammys note
Miley Cyrus snubs dad Billy Ray AGAIN in post Grammys note
Meghan Markle pal spills information on King Charles: 'Not prostrate cancer'
Meghan Markle pal spills information on King Charles: 'Not prostrate cancer'
Adele reveals 'intense' preparations ahead Munich tour
Adele reveals 'intense' preparations ahead Munich tour
Exciting update related to 'Yellowstone' spinoff revealed
Exciting update related to 'Yellowstone' spinoff revealed
Meghan Markle on flight as Prince Harry jets off to meet King Charles?
Meghan Markle on flight as Prince Harry jets off to meet King Charles?
Donald Trump vouches for 'wonderful' King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Donald Trump vouches for 'wonderful' King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Justin Timberlake to expose Britney Spears in an all-tell interview?
Justin Timberlake to expose Britney Spears in an all-tell interview?
Harry Potter's famed actors weigh in on Max's Reboot series
Harry Potter's famed actors weigh in on Max's Reboot series
Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt note after historic Grammys win
Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt note after historic Grammys win
Billie Eilish admits 'Barbie' helped her get out of a ‘really dark place'
Billie Eilish admits 'Barbie' helped her get out of a ‘really dark place'
Prince William, George face ‘serious knock' on family life after King Charles cancer
Prince William, George face ‘serious knock' on family life after King Charles cancer
Queen Camilla acting as ‘a rock' amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
Queen Camilla acting as ‘a rock' amid King Charles cancer diagnosis