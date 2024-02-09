Prince Harry to attend Super Bowl after NFL Honours ceremony

 
Friday, February 09, 2024
Friday, February 09, 2024

Prince Harry is set to attend 2024 Super Bowl amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is expected to attend the 2024 Super Bowl after making a surprise appearance at the NFL Honours ceremony.

Harry attended the ceremony a day after his rushed visit to the U.K. to meet with cancer-stricken King Charles. 

According to The Mirror, Super Bowl bosses have sent an invitation to the Duke of Sussex to Sunday's game.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘happy' and ‘excited' after quick visit to King Charles

"It is well known the Prince loves American football, and bosses have extended an invitation to him following his appearance at the awards. This year's Super Bowl is expected to be one of the most watched ever due largely to Taylor being there to support her boyfriend," said the source.

Prince Harry attended the NFL Honours ceremony in Las Vegas and presented the Walter Payton Man of the Year award to Cameron Heyward.

"All you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable. You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and in the way you give back," Harry said when he presented the award.

The NFL star jokingly responded: "Man, Prince freaking Harry. Man, I'm in shock. That's Prince Harry."

At the ceremony, the Duke of Sussex also joked and told the American football players: "Really love how you stole rugby from us." 

