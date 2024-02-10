Ed Zwick talked about the former couple of Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow in his new memoir

Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow had 'more than movie chemistry'

Ed Zwick recently reminisced about Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow's chemistry from the time they met to read lines for Legends of the Fall.

The 71-year-old director talked about the former couple’s instant flame in his new memoir Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years, also excerpted in Vanity Fair.

According to Wick, when Brad, then 29, and Gwyneth, then 20, met during the test readings for the Western drama, they had “more than movie chemistry.”

While the role of Susannah eventually went to Julia Ormond as Gwyneth was “too young” to play it, Ed claims that he “wasn’t surprised” that she'd step out with Brad at the film’s premiere as a couple.

The two dated for three years, from 1994 to 1997.

Two years into their relationship, the couple got engaged in December 1996, however, they called it quits after six months.

Recalling her time with Brad from the shooting of Seven (1995), Gwyneth claimed on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2023, “It was major, major love at first sight.