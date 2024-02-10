King Charles does not want his son Prince William to take a lot of pressure amid his, Kate Middleton health scares

King Charles eases royal responsibilities for Prince William amid cancer diagnosis

King Charles has no intention to put a lot of pressure on his first born, Prince William, as he deals with his cancer diagnosis.



The monarch knows William, the Prince of Wales, is already taking care of his wife, Kate Middleton, following her abdominal surgery and additional royal duties would be too much for him.

Speaking on the matter, a royal source close to the Palace said of King Charles, “He wouldn’t want to put that pressure on William.”

“He has always wanted to save his children from having that pressure too early and that will remain. Particularly as William has other priorities [with Kate],” they added to People Magazine.

William might take on some of his father's duties due to the King's health, but there are no plans to appoint Counsellors of State to act in place officially.

Buckingham Palace clarified that Charles will continue his involvement behind the scenes, including receiving the customary 'red boxes' containing official documents, and carrying out other undisclosed duties.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman weighed in on the situation, “Yes, he’s going to step back from public duties for a considerable time, but there will be plenty of work for him — it just won’t necessarily be in a room with hundreds of people.”