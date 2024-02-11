Reports suggest Kevin Costner remains open to the marriage question despite nasty public divorce

Kevin Costner views on marriage remain same amid divorce

Earlier, Kevin Costner went through an ugly divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner; however, the fallout did not affect his views on marriage as he reportedly is open to tying the knot again.



Well-placed sources tell OK! Magazine, the Yellowstone star did not close the door on the marriage question.

"Kevin just got out of a bad marriage and went through an ugly divorce, but that hasn't turned him to the idea of getting married again."

On the other hand, an insider shed light on the Oscar winner cozying up with Utah singer Jewel.

"He feels so good when he's around Jewel. He's happier, lighter. And he adores her son,"

The closeness between the pair has reportedly reached a point where the legendary actor is mulling planning long-term relationship with her.

"He's working on his epic two-part movie [Horizon: An American Saga, due in theaters next year], but that won't eat up all his time," the tipster tattled.

"He's making as much time as he can for Jewel because she's been such a breath of fresh air. He doesn't want her to slip through his fingers."