Monday, February 12, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles' reasons for giving Prince Harry only 30 mins laid bare

Insights into King Charles’ motivations behind keeping Prince Harry’s UK visit to 30 mins has just been shared

William Blythe Haynes

Monday, February 12, 2024

King Charles’ reasons for only giving Prince Harry about 30 minutes of his time has been referenced by experts who believe they know the reason.

All of this has been brought to light by royal expert and Broadcaster Robert Jobson.

He weighed in on things in a candid conversation with The Sun.

During the course of the chat the expert began by referencing King Charles’ health status, and his son’s most recent visit, by saying, “You don't want his blood pressure going up.”

At this moment in time, “The king's not very well, whatever type of cancer it is, he's undergoing treatment.”

Hence, “the best thing for him is calm.” But with Prince Harry, “after the initial kiss and hug, love you dad, hope you get better soon,” its pertinent to ask, “what issues are going to get raised?” especially regarding “things that will get your blood pressure rising.”

All of this has been brought to light following news of King Charles’ ongoing treatment, and plans for rest and recuperation.

As of now the Queen has been offering the public timely updates about the monarch, who is “walking and water painting” on Sandringham estate.

