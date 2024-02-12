Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to skip NFL after 'personal invite?'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would skip NFL for major event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not be able to attend the NFL opening, despite a welcoming invitation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are preparing for Invictus Games openings, will not be in Las Vegas during the event.

An NFL insider said: "It is well known the Prince loves American football, and bosses have extended an invitation to him following his appearance at the awards. This year's Super Bowl is expected to be one of the most watched ever due largely to Taylor being there to support her boyfriend."

The insider added that the couple would be "busy preparing for their trip to Canada for their Invictus Games opening event next week."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

