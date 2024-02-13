 
menu
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'One Tree Hill' moment gets a nod from Hilarie Burton

Taylor Swift embraced Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl after he clinched back to back wins

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelces One Tree Hill moment gets a nod from Hilarie Burton
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'One Tree Hill' moment gets a nod from Hilarie Burton

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romantic moment from the Super Bowl got an adorable nod from Hilarie Burton.

The couple’s romance once again took over everyone’s screen after the tight end won the big game against the Francisco 49ers.

The One Tree Hill alum’s acknowledgement came after a social media page compared their romance with the fictitious love story she shared with Chad Michael Murray in the 2000s teen drama.

The actress, who portrayed Peyton Sawyer, reshared the post on her Instagram feed and penned: “G'night,” while giving credits to the handle.

The grid included a collage of Taylor embracing Travis after the game with an old photo of Hilarie and her male co-star, who played Lucas Scott, posing similarly. 

The picture was taken after Taylor, who watched the thrilling game from her $1 million suite filled with A-list guests, hurried to the pitch to congratulate her boyfriend who clinched back-back to Super Bowl wins.

Later, the couple also celebrated Travis’s victory at an afterparty and left the gathering together at 5:15 a.m.

Early reactions rip apart female superhero film 'Madame Web'
Early reactions rip apart female superhero film 'Madame Web'
Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton? video
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?