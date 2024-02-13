Taylor Swift embraced Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl after he clinched back to back wins

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'One Tree Hill' moment gets a nod from Hilarie Burton

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romantic moment from the Super Bowl got an adorable nod from Hilarie Burton.

The couple’s romance once again took over everyone’s screen after the tight end won the big game against the Francisco 49ers.

The One Tree Hill alum’s acknowledgement came after a social media page compared their romance with the fictitious love story she shared with Chad Michael Murray in the 2000s teen drama.

The actress, who portrayed Peyton Sawyer, reshared the post on her Instagram feed and penned: “G'night,” while giving credits to the handle.

The grid included a collage of Taylor embracing Travis after the game with an old photo of Hilarie and her male co-star, who played Lucas Scott, posing similarly.

The picture was taken after Taylor, who watched the thrilling game from her $1 million suite filled with A-list guests, hurried to the pitch to congratulate her boyfriend who clinched back-back to Super Bowl wins.

Later, the couple also celebrated Travis’s victory at an afterparty and left the gathering together at 5:15 a.m.