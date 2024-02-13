How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz have ended their feud with the help of David and Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz have put the feud behind them, but insiders claim Brooklyn Beckham and his dad David Beckham had a lot to do with it.

Recent outings and Instagram posts from the duo suggest that they’ve put their differences behind. Insiders now claim that this came after “Brooklyn made it clear that Nicola was the number one woman in his life.”

"Victoria took a step back, so Nicola took a step forward and it allowed them to resolve things and move on," claimed the source.

Brooklyn’s dad and football star David Beckham has also played a “key role” in putting an end to the fight as “family means everything to him.”

"Nicola and Victoria are both very strong characters, so it was either going to end in them losing the relationship Victoria and David have with Brooklyn, or the issues needed to be put to bed to bring them all back together,” a source told OK!.

The alleged feud between Victoria and Nicola began when the Lola star was about to marry Brooklyn in 2022. The feud surrounded Nicola’s wedding dress, which the Spice Girl alum was reportedly slated to design.

However, Nicola ended up wearing a Valentino dress to the Palm Beach wedding, with insiders making several claims; some said that Victoria declined to make the dress, and others alleged Nicola didn’t take a liking to her designs and opted for Valentino.

The Beckham clan was recently seen together on Nicola’s film Lola’s premiere.