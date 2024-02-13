 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Melanie Walker

Amy Robach names country she wants to run for wedding

Amy Robach says she wants to run off to Fiji for her wedding with T.J. Holmes

Melanie Walker

For her third wedding, Amy Robach planned to have a small gathering and, at best, wanted to elope to Fiji with T.J. Holmes.

Sharing plans for perfect marriage on podcast Amy & T.J., the blonde anchor joked, "I really would want it to be a very intimate gathering. And I would absolutely run off and elope somewhere."

She continued, "I think that's probably, if I had to pick, I'd pick eloping and going to Fiji or somewhere really nice and far away."

"Running to Fiji, okay," Amy hilariously said. "You really want to get away. Alright."

Likewise, the 51-year-old spoke about how she wanted to span out her wedding.

"Justice of the peace. Vegas," she responded. To which, T.J. responded, "Is there a justice of the peace in Vegas?" adding, "I thought only Elvis did them. That's where you want to have it."

