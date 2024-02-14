 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce takes major 'precaution' amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce's brother Jason recently opened up about his family's life after they met Taylor Swift

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Travis Kelce takes major 'precaution' amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce is putting up with major changes to ensure his safety amid Taylor Swift romance.

During his appearance on The Big Podcast With Shaq, Jason Kelce revealed that his tight end brother was forced to move out of his house as a precaution.

“Travis knows way more than I do, he had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house. And the first day he moved into the new house … in a gated community, somebody knocked on the back window of the house,” he said.

Jason’s statement comes after Travis bought a $6 million mansion in Kansas City in October 2023, just a month after he started dating the Daylight songstress.

Talking about the drawbacks of his family entering the pop culture world, The Philadelphia Eagles added that now he knows what “fame” really means.

“We’ve always been big in the football world, Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level. It’s a new demographic that wasn’t there before,” he said.

