Marvel breaks big news on Valentine Day about 'Fantastic Four'

Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Melanie Walker

Marvel unveils 'Fantastic Four' much-awaited cast with a post on Valentine's Day

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

The cast of Fantastic Four is here as Marvel tapped Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn for the new superhero team as the studio announced the news on Valentine's Day.

Details related to the cast members included the Game of Thrones star as Reed Richard, the Mission Impossible actress will be seen as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, and the Stranger Things famed Joseph Quinn starring as Johnny Storm, and Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, according to multiple reports.

Helmed by Matt Shakman, the film is eyeing a release date of July 25, 2025. Meanwhile, the script was prepped by Ian Springer and Josh Friedman.

