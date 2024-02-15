Jennifer Lopez always knew Ben Affleck was ‘the one': ‘Love of my life'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first began dating in 2002 and broke up in 2004

Jennifer Lopez says she didn’t plan to get back with husband Ben Affleck after they called off their engagement in 2004.

Appearing on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Radio Show Thursday, Jennifer said: “I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in life] and for whatever reasons that we needed to grow and do other things,” she explained.

The Mother star reflected on how the duo went to build their lives separately, but shared that she always knew the Batman Vs Superman star was “the one.”

“We both went off and had children with other people and other relationships, but you know in my mind I kind of had it like, ‘Oh, that was kind of the one.'”

She shared: “I was like ‘I’m good on my own, I’m fine, I love my life’. And when you get to that place, I think that’s when the universe kind of opened up to me and was like, ‘OK now you’re ready.'”

The pair, who first began dating 2002, got back together in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

Following their break up in 2004, Jennifer Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. The pair called it quits in 2014.

As for Ben Affleck star, he married Jennifer Garner in 2008 and got divorced in 2018. The couple share two daughters, Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15.