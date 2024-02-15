 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kristen Stewart dishes details about 'manipulated' Bella Swan in 'Twilight'

Kristen Stewart unveils details about the 'original' character of Bella Swan in fantasy movie series 'The Twilight Saga'

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Photo: Kristen Stewart dishes details about 'manipulated' Bella Swan in 'Twilight'

Kristen Stewart reportedly has mixed feelings about her role in the super hit Twilight franchise.

While appearing for a candid interview with Rolling Stone, the acting sensation revealed that the original character of Bella Swan was a far cry from what was depicted in the movies.

Recounting about her role in the movie series, the Spencer alum shared, “The studio was trying to make a movie for kids.”

She went on to explain, “They didn’t want what actually was the book. When are Bella and Edward smiling, ever?”

The ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson also said that Bella’s character in the was much less “upbeat and cheerful” in the novels written by Stephanie Meyer.

This comes after in an earlier confessional with Variety the 33-year-old touched on the odd connotations of the fantasy movie’s plot.

Speaking to the outlet, Kristen confessed, “I can only see it now.”

“I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating,” she also added.

“It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love,” the actress remarked in conclusion. 

