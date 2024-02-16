 
menu
Friday, February 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince George in training under Prince William to develop 'own royal role'

Prince George is waiting to star his training to become King

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 16, 2024

Prince George in training under Prince William to develop own royal role

Prince George is seemingly coming of age to start training to be the King.

Prince William’s son and second-in-line to the throne, George is beginning his involvement in the British systems.

Royal author, Robert Hardman, writes in book titled “Charles III: New King, New Court” that William thinks it is his "paramount duty" to train George.

"Prince William had a significant degree of autonomy in his university education, his engagement with the armed forces, and his introduction to regular duties. He is determined that Prince George should have a similar if not greater involvement in the way he develops his own royal role.

He adds: "'There is no expectation that any royal duties are going to kick in until George is well into his twenties, says a Kensington Palace veteran. 'Before he was even made a page at the coronation, William and Catherine wanted to ask him if he felt comfortable about it because he was the youngest. It turned out he was keen.'"

Amy Schumer defends face amid criticism: 'Thank you so much'
Amy Schumer defends face amid criticism: 'Thank you so much'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive special gifts for Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive special gifts for Archie, Lilibet
Why Justin Bieber didn't perform at the Super Bowl?
Why Justin Bieber didn't perform at the Super Bowl?
Prince Harry is officially ‘beyond' redemption
Prince Harry is officially ‘beyond' redemption
Meghan Markle 'registers' herself with busy Prince Harry in Canada
Meghan Markle 'registers' herself with busy Prince Harry in Canada
King Charles was 'embarrassed' by how Prince Harry humiliated Queen
King Charles was 'embarrassed' by how Prince Harry humiliated Queen
Kanye West gets bad news after 'Vultures 1' launch
Kanye West gets bad news after 'Vultures 1' launch
Cardi B, Offset spend Valentine's together despite breakup?
Cardi B, Offset spend Valentine's together despite breakup?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'recharge' with their people in Canada
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'recharge' with their people in Canada
What Anya Taylor-Joy's appearance at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere means?
What Anya Taylor-Joy's appearance at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere means?
Prince Harry's shameless to try commercializing King Charles
Prince Harry's shameless to try commercializing King Charles
Taylor Swift reveals the most romantic moment' with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift reveals the most romantic moment' with Travis Kelce