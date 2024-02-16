Prince George in training under Prince William to develop 'own royal role'

Prince George is waiting to star his training to become King

Prince George is seemingly coming of age to start training to be the King.

Prince William’s son and second-in-line to the throne, George is beginning his involvement in the British systems.

Royal author, Robert Hardman, writes in book titled “Charles III: New King, New Court” that William thinks it is his "paramount duty" to train George.

"Prince William had a significant degree of autonomy in his university education, his engagement with the armed forces, and his introduction to regular duties. He is determined that Prince George should have a similar if not greater involvement in the way he develops his own royal role.

He adds: "'There is no expectation that any royal duties are going to kick in until George is well into his twenties, says a Kensington Palace veteran. 'Before he was even made a page at the coronation, William and Catherine wanted to ask him if he felt comfortable about it because he was the youngest. It turned out he was keen.'"