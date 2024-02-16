Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'recharge' with their people in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are visiting for an Invictus Games event

Prince Harry is seemingly using his Canada trip to recharge with Meghan Markle and Invictus Games teammate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently visiting the maple country, are meeting ‘their’ people.

Mike Bourgeois, a member of Canada's archery team tells People magazine: "He's genuinely interested in your journey. How's your coaching? What's the learning experience like? How are you being treated?" And added: "He even asked one person about their accommodation and thoughts on the food."

Mike added: "This is where the Prince gets recharged. He’s with his people now; he’s with the soldiers and the veterans, and that’s shared experiences."

He continued: "And so you can just watch him get filled up as the day goes on. In the moment, he cares about each and every individual athlete and their families. So that was really the whole day. And with the Duchess, we’re just chit-chatting while Prince Harry is doing his thing.”