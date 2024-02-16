Naomi Campbell dishes interesting details about her new collection and lifestyle

Photo: Naomi Campbell unveils hidden aspects of her life

Naomi Campbell, who is an English supermodel, is seemingly a hygiene-freak.

As fans will know, the 53-year-old recently launched her new 44-piece collection for a renowned fashion house.

Speaking of her designs, the fashion mogul recently revealed to Elle, "Moving beyond being a campaign face to co-creating a collection allowed me to explore a whole new facet of my art."

In a separate conversation with WWD.com, Naomi reportedly showed off the hygiene-friendly features of her collection.

"Everyone knows I'm a bit of a germaphobe,” she confessed.

Naomi went on to address, “So of course we've added anti-bacterial properties to ensure freshness and cleanliness."

Elsewhere in the chat, Naomi disclosed that “pieces in the collection are versatile and comfortable.”

She also spilled the beans on her hectic yet fashionable lifestyle and said, “These are the kinds of pieces that reflect my own lifestyle - always on the move, always ready for the next adventure, but never compromising on style.”

Advocating for all the working women of this age, she declared, "Today's woman has a million things on her plate, and the last thing she needs to worry about is her outfit, especially when she's on the move," after which she started another discussion.