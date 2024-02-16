 
menu
Friday, February 16, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Naomi Campbell unveils hidden aspects of her life

Naomi Campbell dishes interesting details about her new collection and lifestyle

By
Samuel Moore

Friday, February 16, 2024

Photo: Naomi Campbell unveils hidden aspects of her life
Photo: Naomi Campbell unveils hidden aspects of her life

Naomi Campbell, who is an English supermodel, is seemingly a hygiene-freak.

As fans will know, the 53-year-old recently launched her new 44-piece collection for a renowned fashion house.

Speaking of her designs, the fashion mogul recently revealed to Elle, "Moving beyond being a campaign face to co-creating a collection allowed me to explore a whole new facet of my art."

In a separate conversation with WWD.com, Naomi reportedly showed off the hygiene-friendly features of her collection.

"Everyone knows I'm a bit of a germaphobe,” she confessed.

Naomi went on to address, “So of course we've added anti-bacterial properties to ensure freshness and cleanliness."

Elsewhere in the chat, Naomi disclosed that “pieces in the collection are versatile and comfortable.”

She also spilled the beans on her hectic yet fashionable lifestyle and said, “These are the kinds of pieces that reflect my own lifestyle - always on the move, always ready for the next adventure, but never compromising on style.”

Advocating for all the working women of this age, she declared, "Today's woman has a million things on her plate, and the last thing she needs to worry about is her outfit, especially when she's on the move," after which she started another discussion. 

Dakota Johnson recounts 'ruining a life' amid new movie release
Dakota Johnson recounts 'ruining a life' amid new movie release
Taylor Swift wins hearts with 'kind' Super Bowl deed
Taylor Swift wins hearts with 'kind' Super Bowl deed
Kanye West's daughter ‘angers' Kim with Bianca Censori drawing?
Kanye West's daughter ‘angers' Kim with Bianca Censori drawing?
Prince Harry breaks silence on meeting with King Charles
Prince Harry breaks silence on meeting with King Charles
Sebastian Stan condemns sensitive remarks at Berlin Film Festival
Sebastian Stan condemns sensitive remarks at Berlin Film Festival
Mila Kunis considering transition in career following backlash
Mila Kunis considering transition in career following backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new website ‘spiteful attack' on real Royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new website ‘spiteful attack' on real Royal family
Gwen Stefani reacts to Blake Shelton rift rumours
Gwen Stefani reacts to Blake Shelton rift rumours
Taylor Swift marks another feat amid Travis Kelce romance
Taylor Swift marks another feat amid Travis Kelce romance
Donnie Wahlberg gets emotional while reflecting on ‘Blue Bloods' finale
Donnie Wahlberg gets emotional while reflecting on ‘Blue Bloods' finale
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's new bombshell interview
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's new bombshell interview
Early reactions hail ‘Dune': ‘Visual triumph'
Early reactions hail ‘Dune': ‘Visual triumph'