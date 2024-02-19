 
menu
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles takes definite stance on Prince Harry's royal return

King Charles has formed a firm opinion on Prince Harry’s return to royal duties

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 19, 2024

King Charles has formed a firm opinion on Prince Harry’s return to royal duties
King Charles has formed a firm opinion on Prince Harry’s return to royal duties

King Charles has reportedly denied Prince Harry’s return to the Firm "in any way, shape or form".

Rumors of Prince Harry’s return circulated after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, leading many experts to say that the Duke of Sussex would return to royal duties.

Palace insiders have now quashed all such rumors, claiming that the King is "firmly of the opinion" that the Duke of Sussex can’t return as a working royal in any way.

"Have the King and Harry been speaking? Yes. Does this mean a return to the fold even on a temporary basis? No," the source told Daily Mail.

"Aside from a small number of investitures, the King does not plan to offload a great number of duties on other family members while he undergoes treatment," added the source.

Read more: Prince William suffers ‘anxiety' at BAFTAs while Prince Harry ‘elated'

It was also claimed by other insiders that the Prince of Wales is strictly against Prince Harry’s return, with one source saying, "There's no way that the Prince of Wales will wear it. Harry may well want to step back into a royal role but as far as his brother is concerned nothing has changed.”

"Prince William has enough on his plate at the moment. His father is being treated for cancer and his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery. He simply doesn't have the bandwidth for this," they added.

Prince William suffers ‘anxiety' at BAFTAs while Prince Harry ‘elated'
Prince William suffers ‘anxiety' at BAFTAs while Prince Harry ‘elated'
Jennifer Aniston hails Adam Sandler in public: 'Loyal friend'
Jennifer Aniston hails Adam Sandler in public: 'Loyal friend'
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy celebrates best actor BAFTA with Robert Downey Jr. video
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy celebrates best actor BAFTA with Robert Downey Jr.
Jodie Foster gets lauded by her professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Jodie Foster gets lauded by her professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Taylor Swift to enjoy ‘romantic holiday' with Travis Kelce on an island
Taylor Swift to enjoy ‘romantic holiday' with Travis Kelce on an island
BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her
BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her
Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family video
Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family
Meghan Markle's new mission to change public perception unveiled
Meghan Markle's new mission to change public perception unveiled
Royal family urged to end feud with Harry, Meghan for future of monarchy video
Royal family urged to end feud with Harry, Meghan for future of monarchy
Prince Harry eager to travel to UK with Archie, Lilibet to see King Charles again
Prince Harry eager to travel to UK with Archie, Lilibet to see King Charles again
Cillian Murphy expresses gratitude to his ‘Oppenhomies' after winning first BAFTA Award
Cillian Murphy expresses gratitude to his ‘Oppenhomies' after winning first BAFTA Award
Matthew Perry fans left upset after shocking BAFTAs' In Memoriam segment snub
Matthew Perry fans left upset after shocking BAFTAs' In Memoriam segment snub