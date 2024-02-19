King Charles takes definite stance on Prince Harry's royal return

King Charles has formed a firm opinion on Prince Harry’s return to royal duties

King Charles has reportedly denied Prince Harry’s return to the Firm "in any way, shape or form".

Rumors of Prince Harry’s return circulated after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, leading many experts to say that the Duke of Sussex would return to royal duties.

Palace insiders have now quashed all such rumors, claiming that the King is "firmly of the opinion" that the Duke of Sussex can’t return as a working royal in any way.

"Have the King and Harry been speaking? Yes. Does this mean a return to the fold even on a temporary basis? No," the source told Daily Mail.

"Aside from a small number of investitures, the King does not plan to offload a great number of duties on other family members while he undergoes treatment," added the source.

It was also claimed by other insiders that the Prince of Wales is strictly against Prince Harry’s return, with one source saying, "There's no way that the Prince of Wales will wear it. Harry may well want to step back into a royal role but as far as his brother is concerned nothing has changed.”

"Prince William has enough on his plate at the moment. His father is being treated for cancer and his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery. He simply doesn't have the bandwidth for this," they added.