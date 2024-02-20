Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are under fire for ‘shamelessly’ undermining the King in his time of strife

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are King Charles' rivals ‘through and through'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for ‘shamelessly’ trying to undermine the King in his fragile health.

Allegations of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Richard Eden.

His claims have been shared in one of the latest editions of his Palace Confidential newsletter.

It featured in-depth thoughts on the couple’s new website Sussex.com and its revamp from Archewell.

According to Eden’s newsletter, “The California-based couple have rebranded their website to make it more regal and even started taking advantage of their old ‘Sussex Royal’ title - something they told the late Queen they would not do.”

“Instead of using their Archewell brand, Prince Harry and Meghan have relaunched their website as Sussex.com,” he also added.

To make matters worse, “Provocatively, they have started using Sussexroyal.com to direct traffic to their fancy new website.”

“Their titles are displayed below Meghan's coat of arms. They even use the titles of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the biographical section.”

Not to mention, “By coincidence, I'm sure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen this moment, when King Charles is being treated for an unnamed form of cancer, to do something they never would have dared do while Queen Elizabeth was still alive.”

“This audacious move has confirmed my long-held suspicions that Harry and Meghan are determined to portray themselves as a rival royal family, undermining the King and his heir, the Prince of Wales.”

In the middle of the chat the expert also noted, “The fact they have chosen to act when the King is being treated for a serious illness and the Princess of Wales is recovering from a major operation illustrates their lack of shame.”

Before concluding he also chimed in to say, “In times gone by, an embittered, ambitious Prince would seize the opportunity of rumours of a monarch being in poor health and withdrawn from public duties to try and seize the Crown for himself.”