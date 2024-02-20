Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin celebrate 13 years to their first meeting with loved up social media posts

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria mark 13th anniversary of their first meeting: ‘What a journey!’

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, marked 13 years to the first time they locked eyes on each other for the very first time with loved-up social media posts.



The Mission: Impossible actor took to his Instagram account to drop a photo from their wedding ceremony with a sweet caption celebrating their first meet-up.

He wrote, “February 18, 2011,” adding, “Things were about to change in a big way. @bocartist and I roaming Irving Place. And who do I find there? I am more grateful for you than anything…”

According to the actor, he first met his now-wife, with whom he has seven children, at Sarma Melngailis' New York restaurant Pure Food and Wine 13 years ago in 2011.



As for Hilaria, she dropped a photo with her daughter Carmen, who is the oldest of her seven kids, while celebrating 13th anniversary of her first meeting with Alec.

“Date night with my first baby…she did both our makeup. How quickly they get big and how amazing it is to get to be inspired by them,” she penned beside the photo.

“Carmen, you are such a special soul…just like your siblings…all unique and equally incredible,” Hilaria continued before mentioning Alec Baldwin.

“Met you today, 13 years ago, @alecbaldwininsta… what a journey we have made… ps edit from Carmen and me here for the birthday wishes we are reading in comments: it's not her bday… it’s the day I met Alec. you all.”



