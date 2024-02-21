Aubrey Anderson-Emmons played the role of Cam and Mitchell's adopted daughter Lily

'Modern Family' star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons spills on spin-off details

A Modern Family spin-off might be in the works as Aubrey Anderson-Emmons says the show’s finale definitely opened gates to multiple possibilities.

The star-child, who joined the hit sitcom’s cast as a four-year-old in season 3, talked to Daily Mail about if she’d be interested in reprising her role as Lily, the adopted daughter of Cam and Mitchell, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, respectively.

Aubrey, who is now 16, told the outlet, “They really haven't said much about anything. But my mom asked me, "Would you want to do that?" and I thought about it and I don't know…”

She added: “I think maybe if it happened - and probably if it did happen - I would be out of high school. So honestly, that would be fine with me, but I want to stay in high school because I only have less than a year and a half left.’

The finale, which aired in April 2020, ended with the couple moving to Missouri with Lily and their baby boy Rexford after Cam lands his dream job there.

While Aubrey agreed "it was a good ending" which could continue with a spin-off, she told the outlet, "I'd definitely be interested if the script was good and the dads were on board, but school is my priority right now - unless something great comes along.”