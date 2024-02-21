 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Melanie Walker

'Oppenheimer' OTT release: Everything to know

'Oppenheimer' sets to release on Jio Cinema after a long stint at the theatres

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

'Oppenheimer' OTT release: Everything to know

After making a blast at the theatres, Oppenheimer is all set to release on the digital platform. Jio Cinema is touting the release of the historical drama on March 21.

Taking to Instagram, the streaming service teased the release promo, captioning, "Your whole world is about to change. Oppenheimer streaming exclusively on #JioCinema from March 21 onwards. Available in English & Hindi."

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, the film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his strive to make the world's first atomic bomb.

The movie has received critical acclaim and won a round of laurels at multiple award shows. It has also bagged 13 nods at the upcoming Academy Awards.

In the meantime, Robert Downey Jr., who played Lewis Strauss in the film, won a BAFTA for his performance in the film.

In the acceptance speech, the Marvel star gushed over the British filmmaker, "And then recently, that dude Chris Nolan suggested I attempt an understated approach as a last-ditch effort to perhaps resurrect my dwindling credibility."

"So I share this with my fellow nominees: this has been an exceptional year."

