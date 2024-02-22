Larsa Pippen blames her star sign for Marcus Jordan breakup?

 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are back together already after they broke up before Valentine's Day

Larsa Pippen is back together with Marcus Jordan, however, she regrets her impulsive actions during the “break.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star spoke about her brief fall out on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge.

In the episode, she expressed her remorse over removing Marcus from her Instagram as well as all of their pictures.

“I feel like I was very emotional … I wish I didn’t delete those photos. I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive I guess,” she said.

Blaming her impulsive decision on her star sign, Larsa added, “I'm a Cancer so I’m an emotional person so I feel like if you’re not loving me the right way I can distance myself and catch a beat.”

She then revealed that the two never actually broke up but took “a breather” from their relationship.

“We didn’t break up, we kind of needed to just take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship, you know what’s going to happen in the future,” Larsa shared.

