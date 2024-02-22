‘True Detective' creator stirs controversy with social media post

Nic Pizzolatto creates a separate post for fans to bash ‘True Detective’ S4

True Detective season four was under fire for its finale, which prompted the show’s original creator, Nic Pizzolatto, to slam the series online by reposting critical views on Instagram. Now, he is creating a separate post for the fans to vent their anger.



“TRUE DETECTIVE AGGREGATE POST – this here is the place for all your trolling/support/infighting around ‘True Detective’ and the absolute moral degeneracy and misogyny of anyone who did not think it was good,” the producer captioned.

He continued, “Let’s move these screeds off my posts about my wife, true love, and my father’s death, kay?”



“I’d say ‘stay civil,’ but of course, civility has no place when criticism of a television show indicates some form of Hitlerian evil that must be stamped out,” he noted.

“So roll on, tide. Satire is welcome, and do try to have a nice day.”

Interestingly, Nic was mentioned as the executive producer for the fourth season but did not write it.

Starring Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country ran to six-episode and ended on Feb. 18.