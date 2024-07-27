Christina Hall alleges estranged Husband Josh took items unannounced

Christina Hall claimed that Josh made an unscheduled visit to her home and took some stuff with him.

According to a new legal filing received by People magazine, the 41-year-old reality TV star made allegations that Josh took items from their Newport Beach home and plugged in the security camera she turned off.

The HGTV star submitted an ex parte motion, presenting her allegations after Josh filed for divorce on July 15 stating “irreconcilable differences”

On July 8, Josh left their shared home in Newport Beach as Christina claims and according to her he agreed to let Christina live with her children in the house during the proceedings.

As per the legal document, “Since then, Josh has come to the property on several occasions.”

Christina’s filing claims. “The first time he returned to the residence, it was scheduled for him to pick up items. The second time he returned to the residence was unscheduled and he also took items.”

“Each time Josh has returned to the house, he has plugged the cameras back in, which would allow him to keep me and my children under surveillance," the document further revealed.

An insider told the outlet "Josh wouldn't even know how to turn the cameras off," and he "has nothing to hide."