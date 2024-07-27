Lady Gaga surprises fans with performance at 2024 Olympics opening

Lady Gaga just performed at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics!

The 38-year-old Grammy winning singer delivered an entrancing performance of the song, Mon Truc en Plumes by Zizi Jeanmaire at the opening ceremony on July 26 alongside the Seine river.

This marked the first time ever that the opening ceremony of the summer sports event was held outside of a stadium.

Inspired from the Grand Palais, the Born This Way hit-maker’s performance was held on a large staircase with 10 dancers and 17 musicians who concealed her presence behind feathers until she was fully revealed as she started singing, as per PEOPLE.

After an energetic choreography, Gaga took her place in front of a piano and played it while she belted out lyrics to the rest of the song smoothly.

The Bad Romance singer’s performance came during the “Echanté" segment of the event, a part that is dedicated to honor different themes that pay tribute to French history and culture.

Lady Gaga’s appearance at the opening ceremony comes quite a few weeks after she wrapped up her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas.